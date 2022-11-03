Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort Strip PD 3 with 30W USB-C $16 (58% off), more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its PowerPort Strip PD 3 for $16.99 with the code ANKER9133N at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $40, today’s discount saves 58% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time at Amazon. This power strip is ideal for keeping devices charged in your shop. There’s three AC outlets to power standard 110V devices, dual USB-A ports which can deliver up to 12W of power, and even a 30W USB-C PD port. That’s quite a few outputs, and allows you to charge just about any device on the market. Anker also ships it with a $50,000 connected equipment warranty should you have items plugged in that get damaged from a surge as it’s a surge protector too.
A USB-C port, 2 USB ports, and 3 AC outlets provide power and charging for up to 6 devices from a single wall outlet. Deliver an optimized 30W charge to phones, tablets and more with USB-C Power Delivery, and Anker’s world-renowned PowerIQ technology delivers 12W via the 2 USB-A ports. The USB-C power strip is designed with overload protection, a fire-resistant casing, and a safety switch to keep you and your devices completely safe. Extra space between each AC outlet provides room for larger plugs, and the space-saving 45° plug design keeps the other wall outlets free.
