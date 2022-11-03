HUANUO’s dual gas spring monitor mount falls to new all-time low at $34 (43% off)

Dream Fit 2020 (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Dual Monitor Gas Spring Desk Mount for $33.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $6 to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your monitor still sits on its factory stand, it’s time to change things up. It’s hard for me to use stock stands anymore as they take up so much room on the desk, and generally offer far less maneuverability than what a mount does. Today’s deal delivers the ability to clean up desks with two monitors and the gas springs allow for easy manipulation of the position of the screen. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this headphone stand for just $9 on Amazon. It’ll continue to help tidy up your desk and ensure your headphones are always within arm’s reach. I really love having a headphone stand as well as monitor arm at my desk as it really helps to clean up clutter.

Further upgrade your desk with Razer’s Halo Infinite Edition BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard is on sale for a low of $81. This gaming-focused keyboard will bring a solid experience in your setup with a full mechanical design. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can save on upgrading your desk setup.

HUANUO Dual Monitor Mount features:

HUANUO HNDS6 gas spring dual monitor mount built in premium gas spring, provides smooth and durable height adjustments, making your monitors freely stay at any height you adjust, the full motion adjustments allow you to find optimal angle and position to make you comfortable and productive.

