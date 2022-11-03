Razer’s Halo Infinite Edition BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard falls to low of $81

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Halo Infinite Edition for $80.98 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 55% discount, or solid $99 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked while also being the second major discount to date. Coming equipped with Razer’s green tactile and clicky key switches, the BlackWidow V3 comes in a full-sized form factor including dedicated multimedia keys for convenient control. Further customization comes with the per-key Chroma RGB with integration with games and even Philips Hue. You can neatly route the cable underneath the keyboard to keep your desktop clear from clutter as well. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $42. Unlike the Razer option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the Razer one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this. You could also grab the matching Razer Halo Infinite DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse for $50, a solid 38% price drop, and a new all-time low.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your mouse as well? We’re currently tracking Logitech’s G502 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse down at its all-time low price of $90. The G502 comes equipped with the HERO 25K sensor capable of tracking your flicks at speeds up to 400 IPS.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard Halo Infinite Edition features:

Signature Mechanical Switch for Gaming: Razer Green switch technology provides a satisfying clicky sound with 50 G of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy

Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys

Ergonomic, Magnetic Wrist Rest: Made of plush leatherette to maximize comfort over extended gaming sessions

