Today’s Gold Box iPhone case/screen protector sale delivers new lows from $7 Prime shipped

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals the Day, Mkeke (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 65% off a range of iPhone 14 cases and a screen protectors as well as gear for previous-generation models. While it’s not going to fall under the brand name category, some of these accessories have been particularly popular among hundreds of thousands of Amazon customers. One standout is the Mkeke Clear Case for iPhone 14 Pro at $12.27 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Designed to show off your new iPhone’s colorway and design, it features “precisely pronounced buttons” as well as a clear polycarbonate and flexible design with the usual raised bezels around the camera array and display. Built-in airbags in the corners protect your precious piece of EDC from unfortunate drops and, while it doesn’t include any built-in magnets, the brand says it “will allow a charge from MagSafe gear to pass through.” Head below for more deals and details.

Head over to this landing page to scope out the rest of today’s Gold Box iPhone accessory deals. Ranging from iPhone 11 all the way up to the latest models you’ll find a clear case for just about any model you might have in your kit as well as a range of screen protectors. The deals start from just over $7 Prime shipped and everything is waiting for you right here.

Speaking of iPhone cases, if you’re looking for something more exciting than the basic clear models on tap above, the Casely early Black Friday sale is now live, and it’s a good one. Delivering up to 50% in savings to match the best deals we have tracked all year from the brand, its new November buy one get one FREE sale is now live and detailed for you right here.

Mkeke Clear Case for iPhone 14 Pro features:

Crystal Clear Case for iPhone 14 Pro released in 2022. Clear transparency shows off the brilliant colored finish of iPhone 14 pro.

The 14 Pro Case has raised bezels to lift screen and camera off flat surfaces, and prevent the screen and camera from smashing or getting scratches.

The Case for iPhone 14 Pro has 4 corners with built-in airbags like finishes and bumper thickness with a raise of 3.9mm, which can effectively buffer any pressure inflicted on the phone, and protect your phone when suddenly dropping.

The Case for iPhone 14 Pro was made of clear polycarbonate and flexible materials, Its slim form slides in and out of pockets easily while the edges give you a confident hold while Call Up, Texting, Gaming and Selfies.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!