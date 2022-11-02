Casely’s big-time BOGO FREE early Black Friday iPhone 14 case sale live from $10 (Up to 50% off)

Casely’s early Black Friday iPhone 14 case sale is now underway. Casely, known for its bold colorways and wild patterns, launched its new iPhone 14 collection shortly after Apple unveiled the new handsets and its early Black Friday event is now live. While we still have a notable exclusive code live on its iPhone 14 (and previous-generation cases) at 30% off, its new early Black Friday sale is now live with a solid buy one get one FREE offer. Shipping is free on all orders over $50, so you might want to grab more than one case anyway, and you can get all of the details down below.

Casely’s early Black Friday iPhone 14 case sale

While you’re best bet for one-off case purchases is still our aforementioned exclusive code, if there are two or more models you’re after the new BOGO FREE early Black Friday iPhone 14 case sale is where it’s at. The deals start from just $10.

Casely has organized all of the eligible cases and MagSafe accessories on this landing page, but the sale seems to stretch into other gear you’ll find elsewhere on the site as well. Using code BOGO-GIFTS at checkout will effectively knock your total down by as much as 50%, delivering some of the best discounts of the year. Again, you’ll have to purchase at least two items here, but half off is solid nonetheless.

You can get a closer look at what it’s iPhone 14 case collection has to offer in our launch coverage and we previously went hands-on with its MagSafe Power Pod portable batteries that are eligible for today’s BOGO FREE code as well.

The early Black Friday iPhone 14 case deals are starting to roll in now, much like the Satechi event we featured this morning. You’ll find up to 40% off a range of USB-C chargers, hubs, and more with everything detailed right here.

Casely iPhone 14 Plum Floral Case features:

Intricate floral patterns will never go out of style, and it’s easy to see why with the enchanting twist this pattern gives us! Ordinarily, floral designs are all about being light and reminding us of spring. That’s great, but it makes cases like that appropriate for one season alone. This case is sure to charm all year round and will still feel like it matches your vibe, no matter how you choose to dress. The dark background gives it a mysterious air—think enchanted forests, magical creatures, and a mature romance. Its toned-down palette adds to the more mature appearance, perfectly offset by the multicolored flower arrangement. Yellows, pinks, and purples burst with individual flare without overwhelming.

