Microsoft’s previous-gen Surface Laptop 4 15-inch with 1TB of storage at new low of $1,900

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB in Black for $1,899.97 shipped. Normally going for $2,400, this solid $500 discount marks the second substantial price drop to date and a new all-time low. This same model goes for $2,000 over at Best Buy. Coming equipped with an 11th Gen Intel i7 quad-core processor and 32GB of system memory, the Surface Laptop 4 is a great combination of style and speed. The 15-inch touchscreen comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio which gives you more screen real estate for improved multi-tasking, which is backed by the processing power provided. You’ll also get 1 TB of SSD storage so all your programs and files will load quickly to further increase productivity. I/O of the Surface Laptop 4 includes a built-in USB-C and USB-A port, Surface Connect for charging, and a headphone jack. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

For some users, the I/O built into the Surface Laptop 4 may be limiting. In that case, you can use some of your savings here and pick up the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 for $200.50. Over the Surface Connect connection, you instantly gain additional USB ports and Ethernet. The included 199W power supply will keep your laptop charged while also providing any power for devices connected to the hub. You will have two front-facing USB-C ports with two more on the back side right beside two USB-As. As previously mentioned, you do gain a Gigabit Ethernet port with this hub so you don’t have to rely on wireless internet while at home or in your office.

We’re also tracking a deal on the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED i5/8GB/256GB Ultra-Slim Laptop at the all-time low price of $650. As part of Intel’s Evo platform, this laptop packs plenty of performance thanks to its 11th Gen i5 processor and Iris Xe graphics. The 13.3-inch OLED display can reach up to 400 nits of brightness and features a 4-way NanoEdge bezel-less design for an edge-to-edge experience.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch i7/32GB/1TB Features:

Be heard loud and clear on calls with dual far-field Studio Mics that capture your voice and reduce background noise.

Enjoy theater-like sound for movies and shows with Omnisonic Speakers backed by immersive Dolby Atmos.

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor.

