Nikon’s new 600mm f/4 Z lens with teleconverter ships late November along with MC-N10 remote

Nikon launched its NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 lens back in September, and now it is swinging to the complete opposite end of the spectrum and bringing the NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S lens to market. This prime lens is designed for sports and wildlife photography where you’re aiming to bring far-away objects and subjects into focus. There is even an integrated 1.4x teleconverter built in to expand the focal length to 840mm while dropping the f-stop to 5.6. In addition to this new lens, Nikon is also launching the MC-N10 remote grip, a device designed for video shooters to give controls normally located on the camera body to a remote location like on a camera gimbal. This will allow for full camera control without having to touch the camera directly. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about this new lens and remote grip.

NIKKOR 600mm f/4 TC VR S Lens

Nikon has been building out its mirrorless camera and lens lineup over the past few years and this 600mm lens is just the latest addition. Coming in at 7.2 pounds, this lens features the S-Line designation as “it realizes exceptional rendering capability with overwhelming resolution and beautiful bokeh, with a lens body that’s over 14% lighter than its F-mount counterpart” Unlike other NIKKOR Z lenses, you will be limited to the FX line of Z cameras, so you won’t be able to use the Z 50 or Z fc with this new lens. Nikon pairs the extreme 600mm focal length here with a fast f/4 aperture so while filling the frame with your subject, you will have dramatic isolation with background blur. The integrated 1.4x teleconverter here further expands your reach up to 840mm if needed. The FX mirrorless cameras can even shoot in DX mode, adding a crop factor that brings this lens up to 900mm f/4 without teleconversion and 1260mm f/5.6 with the teleconverter active.

MC-N10 Remote Grip

Designed to assist filmmakers, the MC-N10 remote grip is a battery-operated right-handed controller which provides the same amount of control the camera body provides. It incorporates an ARRI rosette for attachment to cages or rigs and has the same buttons and dials as the right side of the camera, along with Fn1 and Fn2 buttons. It comes with support for the Z9 camera out of the box and will later support the Z7 II and Z6 II with a firmware update. It simply connects to the camera over the USB-C port and allows you to control the camera when it’s in a situation where you don’t have direct access to the body.

Availability

The all-new NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S lens is set to launch in late November 2022 for a suggested retail price of $15,499.95. Also, the MC-N10 remote grip is set to launch around the same time for the suggested retail price of $429.95. Make sure to keep reading below for links to where you can pre-order or request stock alerts on these new Nikon products.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I personally would love to get my hands on this lens, I unfortunately only use Nikon’s Z50 DX-format camera and don’t have a casual $15.5K sitting around waiting to be spent. I’m sure this lens will capture some great moments at sporting events and will surely capture some cute animal moments. The remote grip is also a great addition to any filmmaker’s toolkit as it allows for direct camera control without touching the camera itself.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!