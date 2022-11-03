TOMS Surprise Sale is live and offering up to 75% off hundreds of styles from $5

TOMS Surprise Sale is offering up to 75% off hundreds of styles with deals from $5. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. Update your shoes for the fall and winter season with deals on boots, sneakers, slippers, and much more. A highlight from this sale is the Alpargata Rover Sneakers that are currently marked down to $30, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes have a slip-on design, making it a great choice for heading out the door. This style is available in three color options and features a cushioned insole for added comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from TOMS customers. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out the adidas Flash Sale here.

