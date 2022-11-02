adidas Flash Sale takes up to 60% off new markdowns with deals from $8

adidas is currently offering new markdowns up to 60% off including best-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more from $8. Prices are as marked. adiClub Reward Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes that will help boost your fall workouts. These running shoes are currently marked down to $133, which is $57 off the original rate. This style has great energy return and cushion for a comfortable stride with every step. You can choose from 18 fun color options and with over 3,000 positive reviews from adidas customers, they’re rated 4.8/5 stars. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links