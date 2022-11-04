Apple’s iPad Air 4th/5th Gen magnetic Smart Folio returns to Amazon low at $52 (34% off)

Amazon is now offering the 10.9-inch Apple Smart Folio for iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation) for $51.99 shipped in Deep Navy. Regularly $79 directly from Apple and elsewhere, today’s deal is 34% off the going rate, the second-time we have seen it down this low on Amazon and matching the all-time low there. Compatible with the 4th and 5th generation iPad Air, it is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane and designed to protect both the back and front of your device. It features automatic sleep/wake functionality as well as doubling as a viewing stand “for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.” Head below for more details.

While it’s hard to imagine it delivering the same level of quality overall, the ESR Rebound magnetic variant delivers a similar design otherwise and for much less. You can land one for under $20 Prime shipped on Amazon with an Apple Pencil holder, automatic sleep/wake function, and more.

But if you’re looking for a pro-grade iPad upgrade instead, dive into he deal we spotted yesterday evening on Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Now $50 off the going rate, the 128GB Wi-Fi model is starting at $749 for the first notable price drop we have tracked. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here. Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with even deeper clearance discounts are also still live right here.

Apple Smart Folio features:

The Smart Folio for iPad Air is constructed from a single piece of polyurethane to protect the front and back of your device.

It automatically wakes your iPad when opened and puts it to sleep when closed.

You can easily fold the Smart Folio into different positions to create a stand for reading, viewing, typing, or making FaceTime calls.

Smart Folio includes front and back cover

