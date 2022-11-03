Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sees first discount to $749 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on Apple’s all-new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. Dropping the entry-level Wi-Fi 128GB model down to $749 shipped, today’s offer is now $50 off and a new all-time low. Apple just released the latest generation of iPad Pro last month and now you can finally save on the latest iPadOS experience. This time around, everything comes centered around a familiar form-factor as previous models with all of the staples like Apple Pencil 2 support, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, all-day battery, and integration with Magic Keyboard. Though there are some notable improvements, like the M2 chip which powers its 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color support. Circling back on the Apple Pencil 2 support, there’s a new hover feature that offers another way to interact with the interface, which you can learn

If you’d like to take M1 for a spin but in a more compact and affordable package, the new iPad Air 5 is just your ticket. Stepping down to a 10.9-inch form-factor, this one is also powered by Apple Silicon just the same but makes some adjustments to deliver the lower price tag that is now also on sale. Starting at $519, you can score nearly all of the new colorways at up to $80 off while taking advantage of Touch ID, a Center Stage-backed 12MP camera, and everything else iPadOS has to offer. Our coverage over at 9to5Mac details how the two compare and what features you’re missing out on at $169 less.

Regardless of which M1 iPad you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor.

M2 iPad Pro features:

Brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU

12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi 6E USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt / USB 4

