Save $70 on Logitech’s G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Keyboard at new all-time low of $130

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with Tactile Switches for $129.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, not only is this the new all-time low for this model, but it is also the lowest we’ve tracked for any G815 model. Featuring GL Tactile switches and per-key RGB LIGHTSYNC lighting, the G815 is a full-size keyboard ready to help you game and work. Five programmable macro keys can be set up in the Logitech G Hub software alongside the dedicated media control keys. One unique feature of this keyboard is the USB 2.0 pass-through located on the back. This is perfect for charging your phone or connecting your mouse. Dedicated media controls are an added bonus to the G815. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, be sure to check out EVGA Z12 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $21. Unlike the Logitech option above, this EVGA option is a membrane-style keyboard rather than mechanical, but that comes with the advantage of being IP32-rated for spill resistance. Five dedicated macro keys can be configured in the UNLEASH RGB software. Also controllable by this software are the five RGB zones, another difference between this option and the Logitech one. When it comes to gaming-style keyboards, you don’t get much more basic than this.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your monitor setup as well? We’re currently tracking the ASUS TUF 25-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor at $199, the new all-time low price we’ve seen. The 25-inch size here is approaching the upper limit for the 1080p resolution, but you do get a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC support is present here to eliminate screen tearing with ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helping to eliminate ghosting.

Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Low profile mechanical switches offers the speed, accuracy and performance of a mechanical switch at half the height. The GL tactile switch produces a discernible bump at the point of actuation. Comes in 3 options: GL tactile, GL linear or GL clicky.

Lightsync technology provides next-gen RGB lighting that synchronizes lighting with any content. Personalize each key or create custom animations from 16.8M colors with Logitech G hub software, PC Cable Length: 6 ft (1.8 m)

Dedicated media controls with a precision engineered, edgeless volume wheel Provide convenient and easy control to quickly play, pause, skip or mute your media.

