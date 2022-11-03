ASUS’ 25-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features G-SYNC support at low of $199, more

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 25-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $199 shipped. Normally going for $224, this $25 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The 25-inch size here is approaching the upper limit for the 1080p resolution, but you do get a 144Hz refresh rate for fluid gameplay. AMD FreeSync Premium and G-SYNC support is present here to eliminate screen tearing with ASUS’ Extreme Low Motion Blur technology helping to eliminate ghosting. Connectivity here includes a DisplayPort 1.2 input alongside dual HDMI 1.4 ports so you can have multiple sources connected without swapping cables. Head below for more monitor deals.

Be sure to drop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. You can take these monitors off your desktop to save some space by grabbing this HUANUO Dual Monitor Gas Spring Mount for $34. Today’s deal delivers the ability to clean up desks with two monitors and the gas springs allow for easy manipulation of the position of the screen.

ASUS 25-inch 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

