Magazine bundles with titles from $4/yr.: Arch Digest, Men’s Health, GQ, Forbes, much more

While it has been a little while since we have seen a solid sale on magazine subscriptions, DiscountMags finally has a notable event running this weekend. Featuring titles like Architectural Digest, Men’s Health, Women’s Health, GQ, Esquire, Forbes, Fast Company, Vogue, and more, you can land any four titles in the sale at $18 for an entire year. That’s $4.50 a pop, some of the best deals we have tracked in months, and the prices can drop even lower in larger bundles. Head below for more details.

Magazine bundles – 4 for $18 or less

This weekend’s DiscountMags bundle sale will run from now through end of day on Monday. While you have to opt for four titles at $18 this time around, these are indeed some of the lowest totals we have tracked in quite a while on many of the titles. But if you add a 5th, 6th, 7th, or 8th title to your bundle, each of the additional mags will actually drop to $4 a pop. Everything ships free with no sales tax or auto renewals.

Just about all of the popular titles available here have rarely dropped this low across 2022, including those mentioned above, and especially options like Architectural Digest – currently $30 per year at Amazon for comparison – that doesn’t often hit the $5 per year mark. All of the available titles in the sale can be found on this landing page.

Architectural Digest features:

Filled to the brim with articles, pictures, and features on both interior and exterior architecture and design, Architectural Digest magazine is a great resource for ideas, inspiration, and entertainment for designers and design enthusiasts. Many issues of Architectural Digest magazine take on central themes, so there is always something new and special to look forward to each month. The content editors love to present the latest and greatest in design, and you’ll find pictures and feature articles spotlighting homeowners who live a variety of lifestyles. Unique structural techniques and the incorporation of recycled or alternative materials are just some examples of what you will find. Special features like designer spotlights and before and after articles round out the content in Architectural Digest magazine.

