Tineco’s A11 Pet Ex cordless stick vacuum sees first discount at 30% off to $259, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, TINECO (97% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its cordless vacuum cleaners from $210 shipped. Our top pick is the A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum for $258.99. Down from $370, this 30% discount marks the first sale we’ve tracked since it launched as well. This cordless handheld vacuum features a 450W motor and up to 70 minutes of runtime, which makes it a solid choice for cleaning your home this fall and winter. The brush is specifically designed to target hair messes and traps the hairs without wrapping, making the brush easier to clean for those with pets. There’s also a 4-stage fully-sealed filtration system that captures fine particles, including “99% of dust and pollen down to 0.3 micron in size.” Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when opting for the Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It’s available for $32 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon, which is a great deal considering what you get for the money. It’s designed as a 3-in-1 vacuum that can handle functioning as an upright, handheld, and handheld with a head for a variety of cleaning tasks.

Don’t forget that you can score ECOVACS’ flagship cleaning robot and dock at less than Prime Day pricing at $550 off. Down to $1,000 right now, this robot vacuum really does it all. After it finishes cleaning, you’ll find that it will empty itself afterward so it’s ready to go again next time the scheduled cleaning starts.

Tineco A11 Pet Ex Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

With a cordless design and 450W powerful rated motor, you could easily clean wherever the mess is. Suitable for everyday cleaning on both carpets and hard floors. Up to 70 minutes uninterrupted runtime with two detachable batteries, ideal for full house cleaning; Easily converts to a portable handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning everywhere. The specially-designed brush effectively targets hair messes and traps hairs without wrapping, making the brush even easier to clean and perfect for pet owners. Vacuuming hair both long and short is now a breeze!

