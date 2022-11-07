Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees first discount as cellular model hits $579

After seeing the first discount go live on Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro last week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over yet another one of the all-new iPadOS experiences. Right now, the latest 10.9-inch iPad is on sale for the first time, dropping down to $579 shipped for the Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB configuration. Normally fetching $599, this is the first chance to save across the board and a rare way to lock-in new all-time low pricing on one of Apple’s just-released devices.

Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad was just refreshed last mont with a more colorful design and more mid-range specs that make this quite the compelling alternative to the more Pro side of the lineup. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the whole experience is centered around a 10-inch Liquid Retina display backed by True Tone. Then packed within that new form-factor are many of the staples we’ve come to expect like Touch ID in the power button, a 12MP UltraWide camera with Center Stage that now arrives in a design that’s dedicated more towards landscape usage, as well as Wi-Fi and 5G for more flexible connectivity.

Those who don’t need the cellular connectivity can still of course make out for less cash by opting for the standard Wi-Fi models that start at $449. The same feature set applies, just without the option to work from anywhere as there’s a lack of built-in 5G. Though in either case, the new Magic Keyboard Folio is compatible, delivering an improved typing experience that equips the iPad with a multi-angle stand and detachable keyboard. The onboard trackpad also lets you take full-advantage of navigating iPadOS on the 10.9 inch screen, too.

We’re building up to the holiday shopping season, and in the meantime, all of the best deals are up for grabs in our Apple guide. Leading the way right now, Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale for the very first time and dropping down to $749. Delivering $50 in savings, this is yet another one of the new releases that Apple revealed last month in its October event, and delivers an even more capable iPadOS experience compared to the more entry-level status of the model above.

10.9-inch iPad features:

Striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU

12MP Wide back camera

Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Wi-Fi 6 and 5G (sub-6 GHz) cellular

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

