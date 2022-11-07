Arcade1Up’s wireless PAC-MAN Couchcade console/controller sees rare price drop to $150

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $180 $150
Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Couchcade

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Couchcade for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $180 and rarely discounted, you’ll also find this price drop live at GameStop and elsewhere today. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and one of only a few times we have seen go for under $180 there. You’re essentially looking at an arcade control surface with a mini built-in console loaded with 10 classics (PAC-MAN, PAC-MANIA, New RALLY-X, GALAXIAN, GALAGA GALAGA ‘88, DIG DUG, DIG DUG II, Rolling Thunder, and Mappy). Alongside the built-in carry handle and bean bag-style bottom, it features HDMI connectivity as well as a 30-foot wireless Bluetooth range, a real-feel trackball, spinner, and other traditional arcade controls. Head below for more details. 

If the built-in console action and classic games aren’t getting you excited here, something like the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick will deliver the retro controls for use on your Nintendo Switch and Windows setup. It sells for $60 less at $90 shipped on Amazon and delivers both wired and wireless operation. Get a closer look in our hands-on review

Check out the new 2,300-piece playable Ideas Table Football from LEGO and then hit up some of the other Arcade1Up deals live below:

Arcade1Up PAC-MAN Couchcade features:

  • 10 games in 1 | Wireless Control Deck | HDMI Micro Game Console
  • Soft bean bag bottom | Built in carrying handle | Real feel arcade controls
  • Assembled Dimensions: 19.6”L x 11.2”W x 5.5”H | Weight: 7.0 lbs
  • 2.4Ghz Wireless Control Deck | Control Deck powered by 4 “AAA” (Not Included)
  • Adjustable Volume | HDMI Micro Game Console | HDMI & USB cables included | 30ft Wireless gameplay range | Real feel trackball, spinner, and buttons

