LEGO reveals new 2,300-piece playable Ideas Table Football set with customizable minifigures

The latest LEGO Ideas set has hit the scene and arrives as a unique new playable Table Football set. More affectionately known as foosball, the iconic game room staple is getting the brick-built treatment with a functional design comprised of over 2,300 pieces that allow you to customize its look with any of the 22 included minifigures.

First announced back at LEGO CON 2021, the LEGO Group noted that it would be expanding its Ideas stable with a new playable staple of any game room following its We Love Sports! contest. Today we’re finally seeing how that model officially stacks up, with a look at the new LEGO Table Football set.

Stacking up to 2,339 pieces, the new LEGO kit recreates a signature foosball table that measures 16 inches long and 5.5 inches tall. Designed to look like the real-world game table it’s inspired by, there’s a fitting arcade-style exterior with a football-themed grass design on the inside. Packed within the build are four different knobs that allow two players to recreate a game of five versus five foosball. Each player gets two different rows to control, which can be customized with various included figures.

Alongside the 10 minifigures that can be clicked into the Table Football rig itself, the LEGO Group is also including a diverse lineup of 12 other figures. Letting you customize a team entirely for yourself, there are a total of 10 red and 10 blue jerseys complete with matching goalie uniforms.

Then you’ll find 43 hair pieces and 44 heads in order to mix and match a roster of unique minifigures. It’s a fun concept to be able to design your own characters like this, and one that the LEGO Group has seemingly executed quite well. A bundled display stand lets you show off the players who aren’t placed in the set, with room to store all the extra accessories underneath.

As you’d expect to see, the new Table Football set is also fully playable. Being based around minifigures means that the scale isn’t anywhere close to a full-sized model, but still carries over the usual swinging characters that let you flick shots into either goal. There’s also a score keeping system built into the LEGO foosball model.

Launching officially on November 1, the new LEGO Ideas Table Football set will retail for $249.99 here in the United States. This launches the latest LEGO Ideas creations and follows up the Motorized Lighthouse we saw back in September.

LEGO Table Football

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Ideas team has really been delivering on the functional builds as of late, with the new foosball table really standing out from the current lineup. I can’t necessarily say that it is my personal favorite creation we’ve seen from the fan-inspired theme, but there are so many novel features that it’s hard not to at least be a little impressed.

If making it fully playable wasn’t already cool enough, I really love that the LEGO Group took a different approach by including the bricks to customizable the included minifigures. The company could have just went for a more generic approach of using the same designs for each character like you’d find on a real table. But this is far more fun and really leans into what LEGO is all about.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news, and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!