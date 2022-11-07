ASUS ROG Eye S 1080p60 webcam upgrades your setup at new low of $60 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Eye S Streaming Gaming Webcam for $59.99 shipped. Down 40% from its normal $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $10 below our previous mention. This webcam is perfect for your streaming setup, and would even be good for Teams or Zoom calls with coworkers. Delivering a 1080p resolution at 60 FPS, you’ll find that the webcam is designed to bring high-quality footage to your streaming setup. ASUS also packed in both auto exposure and autofocus to “help you stand out from the background and keep the image crisp.” On top of that, AI-powered noise-cancelling microphones allow you to talk with coworkers or stream without the need of keeping a dedicated mic at your desk. Keep reading for more.

While there’s a built-in mic with this webcam, you might want to consider a dedicated option for higher-quality audio. You can leverage the $40 in savings from today’s lead deal to pick up the TONOR USB microphone which will deliver a more directional audio experience at your desk. It’s $35 at Amazon, which leaves an extra $5 in your pocket when all is said and done as well.

Further upgrade your setup with the latest WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD that packs RGB lighting. On sale for $130, it normally goes for $180 today’s deal comes within $10 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

ASUS ROG Eye S Webcam features:

Full HD 60 fps webcam with AI-powered, noise-canceling mics for superior live-streaming audio and a compact and foldable design that’s easy to carry and attach instantly to any laptop. 1080p resolution and 60 fps output provide sharp, fluid video quality that captures every detail.

