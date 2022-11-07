Save $99 on ASUS’ Curved 34-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at new low of $430, more

Amazon is now offering the ASUS TUF 34-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $429.99 shipped. Normally going for $529, this 19% discount, or $99 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this monitor. The 1500R curve of this monitor coupled with the 165Hz refresh rate will help increase your gameplay immersion while also reducing eyestrain. AMD FreeSync Premium support is present as well to eliminate screen tearing and have fluid visuals. The color performance and contrast here also let this monitor meet the VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification to boot. In terms of connectivity, you will have two HDMI 2.0 ports and dual DisplayPort 1.4 inputs so you can connect multiple devices without having to swap cables. Head below to check out other monitor deals we’ve found.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to swing over to our PC gaming hub after checking out these monitor deals for more on hardware and peripherals. Looking to light up your office with some smart lighting? We’re currently tracking the Govee 24W 2,000-lumen Smart Wi-Fi LED Lamp for $39, a 44% discount, and an all-time low price. With the ability to change the color temperature, this lamp can easily be tuned to match whatever your home’s current lighting outputs. You’ll also find both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity here, which delivers Alexa and Assistant integration on top of using the app for scheduling and using timers.

ASUS TUF 34-inch Curved 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

34-inch WQHD (3440×1440) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultra-fast 165Hz (supports 144Hz) refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) to eliminate ghosting for sharp gaming visuals at high frame rates

High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology with professional color gamut delivers contrast and color performance that meets the DisplayHDR 400 certification

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!