LEGO reveals new minifigure-scale Wooden Duck, its very first 3D-printed brick

The LEGO Group has been experimenting with new ways to produce bricks over the past few years, ranging from plant-based offerings to elements made out of recycled water bottles. Today, the company is tapping into a more recent technology to design its latest brick, with a new exclusive Wooden Duck element launching as the first-ever 3D-printed release from LEGO.

LEGO Wooden Duck arrives as very first 3D-printed brick

3D printing has been gaining more and more traction over the years, and now the LEGO Group is finally ready to embrace the technology. Or at least give it a shot. Helping the company gather feedback on whether or not builders actually even want 3D-printed bricks in their sets in the first place, the new LEGO Wooden Duck element arrives as a limited-edition celebration of the brand’s past.

One of the first toys that the LEGO Group ever made was an actual wooden duck pull toy, and now all these years after 1935 we’re seeing the icon make its way over to minifigure scale. The new brick will be the very first official 3D printed element to ever land in the LEGO catalog, and arrives with a moveable beak to go alongside the System-compatible design.

We’ve worked incredibly hard to make sure our 3D-printed elements meet our very strict quality, safety and durability requirements. And as for this duck, it’s gone through extra quality checks to ensure its beak smoothly opens and closes! Ronen Hadar, Head of the LEGO Group’s Additive Design & Manufacturing team

Given that this is just something of a test run, builders hoping to get their hands on the LEGO 3D-printed Wooden Duck will have to make their way over to the LEGO House in Denmark. It’ll be available exclusively as part of the Minifigure Factory experience, of which fans will have to book an experience in order to bring the mallard to their collection. It’ll sell for 89 DKK, which is roughly $12 USD. The duck also won’t be available for long, as reservations are only live through the end of November on the following weekends:

• November 11-13

• November 18-20

• November 25-27

You can learn more about the whole reservation process over at the LEGO House site.

9to5Toys’ Take

Despite its limited launch, there’s a lot to be excited about for the LEGO Group rolling out 3D-printed bricks with the new Wooden Duck piece. Like the Plants from Plants line that started out as a more limited run, it might not be too long until we see the adaptive manufacturing end up in actual production runs of sets.

