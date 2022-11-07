Pelican’s regularly $60 protective Kevlar iPhone 14 cases drop to $48, more from $24

We have spotted some solid price drops on the latest Pelican iPhone 14 series cases at Amazon today. You can score the Pelican Shield Kevlar Series Protective Case at $47.99 shipped for iPhone 14, 14 Pro, and Pro Max. Regularly $60, this is a solid 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked since a brief release discount back in September. As you might know from our hands-on review, this model delivers an ultra-protective cover for iPhone 14 with an included belt clip holster. The Kevlar back panel with built-in magnets for MagSafe accessories is screwed down to a reinforced frame complete with covers to safe-guard the power, mute, and volume buttons as well as the bottom-mounted charging port. You’re looking at 21-foot military-grade drop protection, soft cushioned corners, and a design that is, at least, partially sourced from recycled materials. You can get a complete breakdown of the user experience right here and head below for additional Pelican iPhone 14 case deals.

More Pelican iPhone 14 case deals:

Be sure to swing by our master roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases for additional options. But we have also secured 20% off the handcrafted wooden Alto iPhone 14 cases as part an exclusive Black Friday offer for 9to5Toys readers. This delivers new all-time lows on the entire collection and all of the details you need are right here.

Pelican Shield Kevlar Series Protective Case features:

Shield Kevlar Series: We build for the perfectionist who demands quality, both in equipment and experience, this pelican case designed for iPhone 14 Pro is made with multiple latches to lock and secure your phone, an easy-to-use holster included with a belt clip, and a kickstand for your next adventure; Anti-scratch coating ensures that your case looks newer for longer, while raised edges on both front and back protect the camera and screen

21 FT Military Grade Drop Protection: Shield series case for iPhone 14 Pro is strengthened with 4 protective layers of hard polymers and soft rubber, all backed by superior strength made with aramid fibers to protect your phone against whatever by creating a 360-degree reinforced defense; Shock-absorbing interior shell and soft cushioned corners work together to create an outstanding 21FT drop protection that exceeds military drop testing standards

