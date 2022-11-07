Sony Bluetooth speakers up to $100 off: X-Series, Glass model with candle LED, more from $94

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging pre-Black Friday sale on Sony’s range of Bluetooth and party speakers with deals from $94. Joining some models returning to the Amazon all-time low, you’ll find a collection of the brand’s 2022 model X-Series speakers we went hands-on with this past summer as well as wearable neck speakers and even some karaoke models ready to take holiday gatherings next level this year. Those deals join a solid $50 in savings on the LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker that also simulates the experience of a flickering candle with a unique LED treatment. Head below for a break down of each of the deals.
Amazon Sony speaker sale:
- SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS $94 (Reg. $110)
- SRS-XE200 X-Series $98 (Reg. $120)
- SRS-XE300 X-Series $148 (Reg. $198)
- SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS $148 (Reg. $280)
- SRS-XP500 X-Series Karaoke $298 (Reg. $398)
- LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker with Candle-Like LED $298 (Reg. $348)
- SRS-XG500 X-Series $398 (Reg. $498)
- SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio $598 (Reg. $798)
- And even more…
Today’s speaker deals certainly don’t stop there though. If you’re looking for some more affordable options, Amazon launched a few new JBL sales today with models starting from just $28 shipped. And for some Apple AirPlay 2 action, Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge speaker is now down at $170. Get a closer look at that deal right here.
Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:
- Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
- Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
- Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
- Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
- Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
- Battery life up to 8 hours
- Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing
- Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep
