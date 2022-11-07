Sony Bluetooth speakers up to $100 off: X-Series, Glass model with candle LED, more from $94

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging pre-Black Friday sale on Sony’s range of Bluetooth and party speakers with deals from $94. Joining some models returning to the Amazon all-time low, you’ll find a collection of the brand’s 2022 model X-Series speakers we went hands-on with this past summer as well as wearable neck speakers and even some karaoke models ready to take holiday gatherings next level this year. Those deals join a solid $50 in savings on the LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker that also simulates the experience of a flickering candle with a unique LED treatment. Head below for a break down of each of the deals. 

Amazon Sony speaker sale:

Today’s speaker deals certainly don’t stop there though. If you’re looking for some more affordable options, Amazon launched a few new JBL sales today with models starting from just $28 shipped. And for some Apple AirPlay 2 action, Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge speaker is now down at $170. Get a closer look at that deal right here

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:

  • Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound
  • Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube
  • Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode
  • Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination
  • Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange
  • Battery life up to 8 hours
  • Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing
  • Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

Sony

