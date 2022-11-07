Sony Bluetooth speakers up to $100 off: X-Series, Glass model with candle LED, more from $94

Amazon has now launched a wide-ranging pre-Black Friday sale on Sony’s range of Bluetooth and party speakers with deals from $94. Joining some models returning to the Amazon all-time low, you’ll find a collection of the brand’s 2022 model X-Series speakers we went hands-on with this past summer as well as wearable neck speakers and even some karaoke models ready to take holiday gatherings next level this year. Those deals join a solid $50 in savings on the LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker that also simulates the experience of a flickering candle with a unique LED treatment. Head below for a break down of each of the deals.

Amazon Sony speaker sale:

Today’s speaker deals certainly don’t stop there though. If you’re looking for some more affordable options, Amazon launched a few new JBL sales today with models starting from just $28 shipped. And for some Apple AirPlay 2 action, Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge speaker is now down at $170. Get a closer look at that deal right here.

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:

Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound

Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube

Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode

Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination

Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange

Battery life up to 8 hours

Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing

Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!