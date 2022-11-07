AirPlay 2 headlines Marshall’s delightfully-retro Uxbridge speaker at $170 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Uxbridge AirPlay 2 Retro Speaker for $169.95 shipped. Normally fetching $220, you’re looking at the second-best price at $50 off. This comes within $5 of our previous mention from back in September, too. As one of Marshall’s most compact speakers in its lineup, the Uxbridge delivers AirPlay 2 integration on top of built-in Alexa and Bluetooth connectivity. There’s the vinyl wrapped exterior that you’d expect from the brand as well as gold accenting and a package that is as stylish as it is functional. You can also dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

As a more affordable alternative to the lead deal, the popular Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker will get you in on the retro stylings for less. Currently sitting at $150 via Amazon, this one arrives without the AirPlay 2 support found above but much of the same old school design. One of the main perks for this smaller speaker is its battery-powered design, which makes it a bit more versatile than the option above.

Or instead, you could just go with one of these discounted JBL Bluetooth speakers that are on sale at Amazon right now. Marked down starting at $28, you’ll find several different models up for grabs, all of which are the brand’s latest ways to rock out just about anywhere thanks to rugged, battery-powered designs.

Marshall Uxbridge Home speaker features:

Uxbridge Voice combines the legendary sound of Marshall with the helpfulness of Amazon Alexa, for a speaker that’s not just smart, it’s brilliant. Small in size yet large in sound, this speaker delivers a clean and precise audio experience. With Alexa you can use your voice to multi-task, hands-free.

