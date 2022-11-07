JBL Bluetooth speakers now start from just $28 at Amazon: Go, Clip, Charge, and more

Amazon is now offering the ultra-portable JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $50 and now on sale in several colors, this is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at an IP67 water and dustproof design that makes for a solid all-year round option joined by typical wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 5 hours of battery life. The particularly compact form-factor is joined by the brand’s rugged fabric-wrapped vibe and a carry loop as well as onboard volume controls, rubberized feet, and a USB-C port for charging. A great chance to drop a JBL speaker under the tree this year for $30, you’ll also find some other models on sale at Amazon down below starting from $28.

More JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

JBL Go 3’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds.

JBL Go 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Included Components : JBL Go 3, Type C USB Cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Safety Sheet

