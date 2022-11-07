JBL Bluetooth speakers now start from just $28 at Amazon: Go, Clip, Charge, and more

Justin Kahn -
JBL Go 3 Speaker

Amazon is now offering the ultra-portable JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $50 and now on sale in several colors, this is 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. You’re looking at an IP67 water and dustproof design that makes for a solid all-year round option joined by typical wireless Bluetooth connectivity and up to 5 hours of battery life. The particularly compact form-factor is joined by the brand’s rugged fabric-wrapped vibe and a carry loop as well as onboard volume controls, rubberized feet, and a USB-C port for charging. A great chance to drop a JBL speaker under the tree this year for $30, you’ll also find some other models on sale at Amazon down below starting from $28

More JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

Be sure to check out the new portable and desktop KRK GoAux monitor speakers we featured late last month before you dive into the early Black Friday Bose sale. The popular audio brand now has a host of speakers and headphones marked down from $79. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.  

JBL Go 3 Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • JBL Go 3’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its design make it look as great as it sounds.
  • JBL Go 3 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.
  • Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.
  • JBL Go 3 gives you up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge.
  • Included Components : JBL Go 3, Type C USB Cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Safety Sheet

