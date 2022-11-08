GoPro’s latest HERO 11 Black action cam falls to all-time low of $399 (Save $101)

Amazon now offers the GoPro HERO 11 Black Action Camera for $399 shipped. Delivering an all-time low from the usual $500 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $101 in savings while delivering only the second chance to save. This is an all-time low and $51 under our previous mention, too. GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

Last year’s model, the GoPro HERO 10 Black, for comparison sells for the same price on Amazon right now. So even if you were looking to go for one of the recent previous-generation models, the lead discount is as compelling as it gets at $101 off to even tie what you’d pay for a less capable action camera experience.

Though if you’re fine just tapping in your iPhone or Android smartphone instead, DJI’s OM 5 gimbal helps stabalize footage and is currently on sale. Dropping to $129 at Amazon, this all-time low provides plenty of different options for improving your recording game.

GoPro HERO 11 Black features:

New Image Sensor: expansive field of view ever on a HERO camera out of the box. This gives you an extra-large canvas for your creativity by capturing more of the sky and horizon in every shot. Zoom in, crop your shots, change digital lenses, adjust aspect ratios and more while keeping the rich textures and sharpness of your footage. With 5.3K video that gives you 91% more resolution than 4K and an incredible 665% more than 1080p, HERO11 Black captures the action with crisp detail and cinematic image quality.

