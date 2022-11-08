Track motion, temperature, vibration, more with Fibaro’s $39 HomeKit Multi-Sensor (22% off)

Amazon currently offers the Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor for $38.83 shipped. Normally fetching $50, today’s offer is delivering one of the best prices to date at 22% off. It comes within $1.50 of our previous mention back in September, and is the lowest since. Don’t be put off by the design, Fibaro’s multi-sensor delivers one of the best options on the market for outfitting your smart home with some extra stats. It provides everything from motion detection and light intensity to temperature tracking and even vibration monitoring, helping you keep tabs on the happenings of your space or set automations with the Bluetooth sensor to trigger scenes in your Siri and HomeKit setup.

Today’s featured deal is the most affordable HomeKit motion sensor out there, let alone a device that’ll track everything the Fibaro unit does. Those with a Zigbee setup could take advantage of Aqara’s Motion Sensor, but that’ll only keep tabs on two of the metrics noted on the lead accessory, not to mention it needs to pair with a hub to get HomeKit support.

As far as more novel ways to upgrade your Siri setup, yesterday we tracked a pair of Nanoleaf discounts go live to start off the week. As part of the brand’s Essentials lineup, both of Nanoleaf’s latest lightstrip and LED light bulb are on sale via Amazon. Delivering both HomeKit and Thread control, pricing starts at the lowest prices of the year from $14 and comes backed by 30% in savings in either case.

Fibaro HomeKit Multi-Sensor features:

Motion sensing goes high tech! The FIBARO Apple HomeKit enabled Motion Sensor uses Bluetooth low energy technology. Along with detecting motion, the multisensor accessory measures the ambient temperature and light intensity. The sensor has a built-in accelerometer to detect any tampering with the accessory. IIt is battery powered and designed to be installed quickly and easily on any surface. The eye shaped LED indicator signals motion, temperature level, tampering and can be used to identify the accessory.

