This flickering flameless LED candle includes a remote to decorate for the holidays at low of $8

Amazon is offering the SOFTFLAME Flickering Flameless LED Candle with Remote for $7.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from a normal going rate of $13 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While candles are a staple around our house during the winter, there’s something ultra convenient about having a flameless candle that you never have to worry about catching something on fire with. This specific model includes a remote so you can customize the brightness, power, and more of the candles. And, the size is small enough that you can put it in little Christmas houses or behind decor for a unique look that you won’t have to worry about catching on fire. Plus, it’s battery powered, so when the batteries die, you just stick more in and keep going, making it last far longer than normal candles. Keep reading for more.

For a bit less, you can pick up a 12-pack of tealight candles on Amazon. Coming in at $7, it’s about a dollar less and gives you the ability to illuminate multiple areas at one time. Sure, these tealight candles will eventually burn out, and also there’s the risk of fire. But, with 12 included for a dollar less, it might be worth it if those things don’t matter as much to you.

Speaking of the holidays, it’s inevitable that people are going to want a cup of coffee when they come over. Prepare for that by scoring Walmart’s early doorbuster pricing on Keurig’s K-Express coffee maker, which is now on sale for $35. Normally $55, this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ll likely see this year, so if you’ve been holding off on picking one up, there’s no better time than now.

SOFTFLAME Flickering Flameless LED Candle features:

SUPER REALISTIC – Flameless candle with moving and flickering effect. Patent pending movement technology. Made from 100% real paraffin wax. 3″ diameter x 5″ tall. SUPER SAFE – even with children and pets around. Non-toxic and non-hazardous. 0 fire hazard.SUPER DURATION – Lasts up to 800 hours usage time on 1 set of batteries.SUPER REMOTE CONTROL – Features 2/4/6/8/10/12 Hour Timer – 2 Brightness Modes – 3 Flickering ModesSUPER VERSATILE – Perfect for all indoor occasions wherever candles are needed. A GREAT GIFT IDEA!

