Walmart’s early doorbuster pricing on Keurig’s K-Express coffee maker now live at just $35

Reg. $55 $35
Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Walmart has now kicked off its early Black Friday Deals for Days event and the rock-bottom pricing on the Keurig K-Express Essentials Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is now live. While we saw the K-Mini model receive a pre-holiday price drop at Amazon over the weekend, you can now land the Express Essentials model at just $35 shipped. This deal is exclusively available to Walmart+ members for the first 7 hours (everyone else can jump in later tonight at 7 P.M. EST) but, fortunately, you can sign up for free for 30 days as part of its latest promotion.  This model regularly fetches $55 and now sitting at one of the lowest prices you’ll find on any single-serve machine from a trusted brand, never mind a first-party Keurig option. Available on all colroways at the discounted rate, you’re looking at a simple machine, free of bells and whistles to get in the way or raise the price tag, it includes nothing but the the usual single-serve K-cup setup, your choice of cup size, and a removable drip tray so you can get an up to 7-inch travel mug under the brewer. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, you’ll be hard-pressed to beat the $35 price on the early doorbuster deal featured here today. You’ll find some more traditional coffee makers worth a look on Amazon for touch less, like this basic Elite Gourmet at $19 Prime shipped, but you won’t get the single-serve Keurig action here. 

Another big-time price drop we are tracking in the early Walmart Black Friday sale today has Apple’s original AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case back at the all-time low, but if you’re looking for kitchen gear you’ll find everything right here. One highlight offer waiting in our home goods guide delivers a new Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s DualBrew Coffee Maker that can handle ground beans, cold brew, and K-Cups. Get a closer look right here

 Keurig K-Express Essentials features:

Introducing the K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker in Black: Keurig quality at our most welcoming price. This have-it-all brewer is a great way to experience genuine Keurig quality and rich, full-flavored coffee made with the push of a button convenience – at a truly attractive price. This streamlined, modern coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. You can enjoy a delicious cup of hot, freshly brewed coffee in minutes – with no prep and no mess. The 36 oz reservoir means you can make cup after cup without refilling, and back-to-back brewing means you don’t have to wait for your brewer to reheat before brewing a second cup. 

