TP-Link’s Tapo Indoor 2K Pan/Tilt Security Camera with 2-way audio returns to low of $28

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Tapo 2K Indoor Pan/Tilt Security Camera for $27.99 shipped after clipping the indoor coupon. Normally going for $35, this 12% discount, or solid $7 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked. The C210 can pan and tilt to monitor your home from one vantage point. The Tapo camera connects to your Wi-Fi so you can remotely check on your home and record to AWS servers with the Tapo subscription. Alternatively, it can also record to a local microSD card (up to 256GB). You can configure the camera to follow the motion it detects as well. Ask Alexa or Assistant to view your live camera feed on supported devices. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and keep reading for more.

You can save some cash by going with the Kasa Smart 1080p Security Camera for $23 after clipping the on-page coupon. The feature set is very similar to the featured camera with some notable exceptions. This camera gets fixed in position and cannot pan or tilt. You will also have the same microSD card storage as the pan/tilt version and can also record to the AWS servers. One feature these cameras share is 2-way audio that will allow you to talk with people or pets on the other side. There is also night vision that will illuminate objects and subjects up to 30 feet away.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and more. Looking to add some smart lighting to your office? We’re currently tracking the Govee 24W 2,000-lumen Smart Wi-Fi LED Lamp for $39, the all-time low price we’ve seen. This lamp features a 2,000-lumen output and offers tunable white light output, ranging from 2200K to 6500K. With the ability to change the color temperature, this lamp can easily be tuned to match whatever your home’s current lighting outputs.

TP-Link Tapo Indoor 2K Pan/Tilt Security Camera features:

【2K (2304×1296) High Definition】Capture every detail inside your home with crystal-clear 2K high definition video with this indoor security camera. Easily see what your baby is holding or what your pet is playing with.

【Detection & Instant Notification】Get instant push notifications when motion or a person is detected, subscribe to Tapo care to for baby crying detection to use as a baby camera monitor. Discern from notifications that matter, so you’ll know if its your pet playing around or if someone is actually there.

【2-Way Audio w/ Built In Siren】Never truly leave home with the built-in 2-way audio. Use as a pet camera with phone app to comfort your pet from anywhere in the world. Keep your family safe with cameras for home security indoor by warding off intruders.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!