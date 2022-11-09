Rare deals knock $200 off AKAI’s MPC Live II and One portable beat studios from $699

Joining ongoing price drops on its popular MPK Mini MK3 MIDI controller, Amazon is now offering AKAI Professional MPC Live II Professional Portable Drum Machine and Sampler for $1,099 shipped. Regularly $1,300, this is $200 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the second-best all-time. This is essentially an all-in-one studio version of the legendary MPC sampler/drum machine that delivers an entirely portable, battery-powered setup. It features 16 velocity sensitive RGB drum pads, a 7-inch high-resolution multi-touch display, touch capacitive encoders, and connectivity for USB MIDI keyboard controllers. You’ll also find a host of I/O options for external audio gear and more including the aforementioned USB as well as wireless Bluetooth, three stereo 1/4-inch stereo outputs, phono/line level inputs, and even CV/Gates for modular Eurorack gear. Head below for more details.

While not quite as extensive a package, Amazon is also offering a rare price drop on AKAI Professional MPC One at $699 shipped. Regularly $899, this is $200 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked in 2022. This one delivers much of the same setup as the model featured above just with a trimmed down set of I/O and no battery-powered operation.

AKAI Professional MPC Live II features:

Beat Maker Essential – Standalone Mpc, Sampler, Drum Machine And Midi Controller (For The Included Mpc Software – Mac / Pc) With The Powerful Muticore System From The Mpc One And Mpc X

Hear Every Detail Of Your Production – Built-In Stereo Studio Monitoring System Provides Studio Quality Sound To Keep Your Ideas Flowing Through The Creative Process

Music Producer Essentials – 16 Velocity Sensitive Rgb Drum Pads, 7” High-Resolution Multi-Touch Display, Touch Capacitive Encoders And Connectivity For Usb Midi Keyboard Controllers

Connect To All Your Studio Music Equipment – 3 Stereo ¼-Inch Trs Outputs (6 Mono), Phono/Line Level Inputs, Usb, Midi, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth And 4 Trs Cv/Gate Outputs For Modular Synthesizer Control

