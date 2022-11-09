Rare deals knock $200 off AKAI’s MPC Live II and One portable beat studios from $699

AKAI Professional MPC Live II Professional Portable Drum Machine and Sampler

Joining ongoing price drops on its popular MPK Mini MK3 MIDI controller, Amazon is now offering AKAI Professional MPC Live II Professional Portable Drum Machine and Sampler for $1,099 shipped. Regularly $1,300, this is $200 off the going rate, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the second-best all-time. This is essentially an all-in-one studio version of the legendary MPC sampler/drum machine that delivers an entirely portable, battery-powered setup. It features 16 velocity sensitive RGB drum pads, a 7-inch high-resolution multi-touch display, touch capacitive encoders, and connectivity for USB MIDI keyboard controllers. You’ll also find a host of I/O options for external audio gear and more including the aforementioned USB as well as wireless Bluetooth, three stereo 1/4-inch stereo outputs, phono/line level inputs, and even CV/Gates for modular Eurorack gear. Head below for more details. 

While not quite as extensive a package, Amazon is also offering a rare price drop on AKAI Professional MPC One at $699 shipped. Regularly $899, this is $200 off the going rate and matching the lowest price we have tracked in 2022. This one delivers much of the same setup as the model featured above just with a trimmed down set of I/O and no battery-powered operation. 

AKAI Professional MPC Live II features:

  • Beat Maker Essential – Standalone Mpc, Sampler, Drum Machine And Midi Controller (For The Included Mpc Software – Mac / Pc) With The Powerful Muticore System From The Mpc One And Mpc X
  • Hear Every Detail Of Your Production – Built-In Stereo Studio Monitoring System Provides Studio Quality Sound To Keep Your Ideas Flowing Through The Creative Process
  • Music Producer Essentials – 16 Velocity Sensitive Rgb Drum Pads, 7” High-Resolution Multi-Touch Display, Touch Capacitive Encoders And Connectivity For Usb Midi Keyboard Controllers
  • Connect To All Your Studio Music Equipment – 3 Stereo ¼-Inch Trs Outputs (6 Mono), Phono/Line Level Inputs, Usb, Midi, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth And 4 Trs Cv/Gate Outputs For Modular Synthesizer Control

