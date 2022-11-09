Amazon 1-day CRAFTSMAN sale from $10: Tape measures, full tool kits, more (Up to 32% off)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 32% off CRAFTSMAN tools and accessories to bolster your home DIY setup. You’ll find everything from impact wrench kits and pliers to levels and nailers, but one universally useful item on sale today is the CRAFTSMAN 25-foot Tape Measure at $9.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13, this is 23% off, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year, and the best we can find. Not only is this one of those tools that is sure to come in handy at some point for just about everyone, it also makes for a great stocking stuffer this year at this price. It features a self-locking blade with a retractable tape measure that “stays extended” when you need it to. You’ll also find a rubber overmold for some extra grip as well as printed fractions on the blade for more precise measurements. Head below for more early Black Friday CRAFTSMAN deals.

As we mentioned above, the CRAFTSMAN deals don’t stop there today. The rest of the options start from just under $14 Prime shipped and range from accessories and batteries to supplement the gear you already have to laser levels, complete mechanics tool sets, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you on this landing page.

Over in our tools guide you’ll find even more ways to take your home renovation kit and DIY rig up a notch at a discount. Just be sure to scope out this off-season price drop on the Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower with leaf pickup mode as well. It might not be the time of year when you’re concerned with your lawn, but it might be worth a look so you’re ready for next spring as well. Plus, you’ll find even more green deals to save some green right here.

Our 25 ft. Self-Lock tape measure features a blade that automatically stay in a locked position until you press a button to retract them. The auto-locking feature offers smooth, comfortable retraction to avoid having the hook slam into the case, which makes the tapes both user friendly and longer lasting. Fractions are printed on the blade to make taking measurements easier.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!