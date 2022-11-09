New Amazon lows hit PNY’s now even more affordable Gen4 internal SSDs from $59

Amazon is now offering the PNY CS2240 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $79.95 shipped. This model launched at $110 this past summer and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low at 27% off the going rate. It’s not the fastest 1TB internal you’ll find out there, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find one that moves at up to 4,700MB/s from a trusted brand for less right now – for comparison, the slightly faster WD_BLACK 1TB SN770 goes for $98. You’ll find the modern M.2 form-factor joined by a PCIe Gen4-enabled setup and an NVMe interface that “allows for high performance and low latency.” The included 5-year extended warranty brings some peace of mind to the investment as well. Head below for additional deals and details.

Amazon is also now offering the 500GB variant of the model detailed above down at its best price yet as well. The specs and compatibility are the same here just with half the storage and a lighter $58.62 shipped price tag, down from the regular $80 for a new Amazon all-time low.

If you’re looking for more speed, hit up our hands-on review of the recently-released WD_BLACK SN850X that moves data at up to 7,300MB/s and the Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD. Then check out some of the other storage deals we have live right now below:

PNY CS2240 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen4 x4 Internal SSD features:

Mainstream NVMe Gen4 x4 performance upgrade for your M.2 PCIe Gen4 enabled desktop or laptop computer

Upgrade to the latest in NVMe technology and experience the enhanced performance of up to 4,700 MB/s seq. read and 3,800 MB/s seq. write speeds

The enhanced bandwidth of the NVMe interface allows for high performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA based SSD’s

Experience the benefits of Gen4 technology with the CS2240; faster boot up, quicker application launch, and improved overall system performance

