Samsung’s T7 USB 3.2 Gen 2 1TB Portable SSD drops to new Amazon low from $95

Joining the ongoing Samsung storage sale, Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 1TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $94.99 shipped in blue. The Titan Grey and Red models are on sale for $99.99. Originally launching at over $200, it more typically fetches a regular price of $120 directly from Samsung where it is now marked down to $100. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Delivering USB 3.2 Gen 2 support, it can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C and USB-A connectivity right out of the box (some of the competition out there will force you to provide your own USB-A adapter for legacy gear). Alongside password security features, its shock-resistant design can also withstand 6-foot drops, according to Samsung. More details below.

If you don’t need a 1TB solution and you can get away with half the storage, the 500GB T7 is going for $75 shipped on Amazon in a couple colorways. This one will deliver the same specs as the model above, just with a lighter storage capacity.

Then head over to our previous portable SSD roundup where you’ll find models from SanDisk, Seagate, the new Samsung Shield options, and more starting from $70, not to mention this new all-time low on SanDisk’s 1TB aluminum core G-DRIVE SSD at $130. The aforementioned Samsung storage sale also has notable price drops on microSD cards as well as internal options and you can check out the details on that sale event right here.

Samsung T7 1TB Portable SSD features:

TRANSFER IN A FLASH: Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 gen 2 supported devices.

SAMSUNG RECOMMENDS users to download the latest firmware update via the included Portable SSD Software 1.0 to ensure optimal performance

Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)

SAMSUNG RECOMMENDS the usage of the included USB Type-C to C and USB Type-C to A cables. Non-original cables may cause performance degradation due to the varying internal resistance and maximum allowable currency

