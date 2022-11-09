Save 44% on Anker’s eufy Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock with Wireless Keypad at $100 low

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is currently offering its eufy Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock with Wireless Keypad for $99.99 shipped. This deal is exclusively for Prime members with non-Prime members being charged $139.99. Normally going for $180, this 44% discount, or a solid $80 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we tracked back in the fall Prime Day event. The benefit of a retrofit lock like this one is it is installed over your existing deadbolt so you can smartify your door without invasive work. There are multiple ways to unlock the door including your existing key, the keypad, remotely over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, Alexa or Assistant, and iPhone users will get to use the fully automatic locking system that will unlock the door when it detects you nearby. The eufy app allows you to set up user codes for family and friends with the ability to disable them whenever you need to. If you rent or live in an apartment, this lock will be the best way to add smart functionality to your door. Head below for more.

While this will add a smart lock to your front door, you may want to have some way to monitor your packages being delivered. In that case, you could grab the TP-Link Kasa Smart Video Doorbell with Chime for $48.50. This doorbell captures 2K video and can record it to either the local microSD card or to the cloud with the Kasa Care subscription. Using AI, the doorbell can automatically detect when a person is at your door and not the neighbor’s dog. IR night vision allows you to see up to 30 feet from the doorbell as well. The wireless chime simply plugs into a wall outlet and will notify anyone in the home when the bell is rung. Check out our launch coverage to learn more.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on cameras, locks, lights, and more. We’re currently tracking the latest Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker for $18, the new 2022 low price we’ve tracked. Delivering the most affordable way in the Google smart speaker stable to bring home Assistant, the Nest Mini arrives with a compact, fabric-wrapped design that’s as ideal for living in the family room as it is on the bedside table and really anywhere else in your home.

eufy Security R10 Retrofit Smart Lock features:

【Automatic Locking and Unlocking】: A built-in sensor detects when your door is closed and locks it automatically behind you, keeping your home secure even when you’re in a hurry or your hands are full. iPhone automatic unlocking supported.

【 Easily Install and Fit Over Your Existing Deadbolt】: Avoid the call to a professional and fit Retrofit Smart Lock R10 over your existing deadbolt by yourself—upgrading your current door lock to a smart one.

【Control From Anywhere】: Unlock Smart Lock from anywhere, anytime, right from your phone via the eufy Security app. Let in friends and guests without having to get up, or unlock for your cleaner or kids while you’re at work.

