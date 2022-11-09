Save up to $199 on Apple’s new Studio Display with Amazon low pricing from $1,500

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the recently-released Apple Studio Display. Discounting several different configurations, pricing starts at $1,499.99 shipped for the stand offering and is down from the usual $1,599 price tag. As the very first markdown from the retailer, this is a $99 discount that delivers the lowest we’ve seen in new condition. Not to mention, the first discount in months. The elevated tilt- and height-adjustable stand model is also on sale, dropping to a new $1,799 all-time low at $200 off the usual $1,999 going rate.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

We’re building up to the holiday shopping season, and in the meantime, all of the best deals are up for grabs in our Apple guide. Leading the way right now, Apple’s just-released 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is on sale for the very first time and dropping down to $749. Delivering $50 in savings, this is yet another one of the new releases that Apple revealed in 2022 that is seeing a rare discount courtesy of Amazon.

Apple Studio Display features:

Studio Display brings a stunning all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined, all-aluminum enclosure that houses an advanced set of features in a slim profile. Its built-in stand allows the user to tilt the display up to 30 degrees. To meet the needs of a variety of workspaces, Studio Display also offers a tilt- and height-adjustable stand option with a counterbalancing arm that makes the display feel weightless as it is adjusted. A VESA mount adapter option is also available, and supports landscape or portrait orientation for even more flexibility.

