Mackie’s 8-Inch Bluetooth-ready studio monitor speakers at $300 ($60 off), more from $15

Amazon has launched a new sale event on Mackie home studio monitor speakers and other recording/podcasting gear starting from $15. One of the most notable deals on tap here has the pair of Mackie CR-X Series 8-Inch Multimedia Monitors down at $299.99 shipped. Regularly $360, this is $60 off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked, and a return to the Amazon 2022 low. Delivering what would be considered a full size set of studio monitors to your home content creation setup, you’re looking at 8-inch woofers with 160 watts of “clean, articulate stereo sound” set within all-wood cabinets. Alongside the included cables you’ll need to hook them up, you’ll also find a pair fo isolation pads to rest them on as well as your usual set of I/O options consisting for 1.4-inch and RCA jacks on top of the bonus wireless Bluetooth functionality these speakers carry – great for also using them to stream content from mobile devices and the like on top of a more permanent wired connection to your interface or desktop machine. Head below for additional Mackie monitor speaker deals and and more.

The Amazon Mackie event also includes a series of other monitor speakers that come in at lower price points and all marked down from the usual price tags. These deals consist of more compact models with and without the extra Bluetooth connectivity as well as USB/XLR microphones, headphones, and more to kit out your home studio in one fell swoop from $15.

While we are talking content creation, be sure to dive into today’s rare deals on AKAI MPC Live and One machines as well as this deal on its popular MPK Mini MK3 MIDI controller. Then head over to our coverage of the ongoing Shure sale at Amazon where you’ll find some of the most popular podcasting microphones on the planet with notable discounts. You’re looking at up to 53% in savings with deals starting from $41 and everything is detailed for you right here.

Mackie CR-X Series 8-Inch Monitors features:

Professional studio-quality sound

Flexible inputs – 1/4”, RCA, and Bluetooth

160 watts of clean, articulate stereo sound

All-wood cabinet provides a natural sonic character

Hookup cables and isolation pads included

