MOUNTUP’s gas spring monitor mount falls to second-best price of the year at $20 (Save $15)

MOUNTUP (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Gas Spring Monitor Mount for $19.79 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $35 at Amazon, it just fell to $24 there and today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Compatible with the 75×75 and 100×100 VESA standard, this mount should work with just about any monitor on the market up to 32-inches in size. There’s full motion movement available and you’ll be able to customize the display’s position vertically, horizontally, and even rotation. You’ll also find both a drill-free c-clamp as well as a grommet base mount giving you multiple options for attaching it to your desk. Plus, my favorite part of mounting your monitor is that it cleans up the desk’s surface, giving you more room to work. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this headphone stand for just $9 on Amazon. It’ll continue to help tidy up your desk and ensure your headphones are always within arm’s reach. I really love having a headphone stand as well as monitor arm at my desk as it really helps to clean up clutter.

Further upgrade your desk setup with Mackie’s 8-Inch Bluetooth-ready studio monitor speakers that are on sale for $300. Down $60 from its normal rate, this marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon, returning it to a 2022 low that we’ve tracked. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for other great discounts to upgrade your PC setup with.

MOUNTUP Monitor Mount features:

MOUNTUP monitor desk mount perfectly fits most LCD LED flat or curved computer screens up to 32 inches, holds 4.4-17.6 lbs, suitable for VESA pattern of 75x75mm & 100x100mm. This single monitor arm offers a wide range of movement. Support screen rotate 360° for landscape or portrait orientation, swivel 180° to share your display, tilt up 90°/down 45° for better viewing. The arm can extend up to 19.8″ long, rise up to 16.9″ in height. Easy to find the right viewing angle and position. Our monitor VESA desk mount is easy to install with a drill-free c-clamp(desk thickness within 0.39”-1.97”) or grommet base mount(desk thickness within 0.39”-3.15”, hole diameter within 0.39”-2.36”). Comes with clear manual and mounting hardware needed. Less than 15 minutes from opening box to use.



