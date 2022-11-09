Segway’s Ninebot ES2/4 electric scooters fall to best prices of the year starting at $473

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $535.49 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $700 or more, today’s offer delivers the best discount of the year at $165 off. This is the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year, and marks the second-best price of all-time. With fall weather being as inconsistent as ever, there’s still time to get some joyrides in before winter arrives. Segway’s discounted Ninebot ES4 is just the way to make that happen, with an off-season price cut that delivers its 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed feature set for less. Capable of handling everything from commuting to work or picking up groceries to more casual rides around the block, this electric scooter sports a folding design alongside a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot E22 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, this more affordable offering is now even less expensive thanks to a 20% discount that drops pricing down to $473. This model too is at the lowest price of the year, and delivers 12.4 MPH top speeds and other notable features for $56 less than the lead deal.

Then be sure to check out all of the week’s other best environmentally-friendly deals up for grabs over in our Green Deals guide. This week is now halfway over and you’ll find plenty of different EVs and tools for cutting gas and oil from your routine be it for work or play.

Segway Ninebot ES4 features:

Equipped with internal and external lithium ion batteries, the Ninebot KickScooter by Segway ES4 has a nominal capacity doubling that of the ES2. Travel farther and reach your destination quicker than ever before. The extra power comes with controlled acceleration for a smoother ride and a cruise control option so you can ride in comfort. Thanks to the textured anti-slip handle, you’ll enjoy better grip and control.

