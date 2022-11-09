Synology debuts new WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router with 2.5Gb Ethernet and mesh networking

Earlier this year, Synology launched its first Wi-Fi 6 router with the RT6600ax that we raved about back in May. Now the brand is back with a new 802.11ax offering that steps up to a more compact form-factor. The new Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router arrives with a more affordable focal price point alongside 2.5Gb Ethernet, mesh connectivity, and the ability to double as a NAS.

Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router debuts

Packed into a more compact form-factor than previous releases, the new Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router takes on a more affordable approach than its recently-released flagship offering. The design ditches all of the external antennas that many find to be cumbersome on the RT6600ax, giving this offering a much more streamlined look that should blend in better throughout your home.

Furthering that comparison to the more capable RT6600ax, Synology is delivering a slightly less capable offering in the actual spec department. One of the big adjustments is dropping down to dual-band coverage, with the same Wi-Fi 6 spec. So while you’ll find the usual 2.4 and 5GHz bands, that added 5.9GHz support is nowhere to be found on the new, more affordable offering.

Overall throughput is suffering, as well, with the Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router only supporting less than half the speeds of its more capable counterpart at 3Gb/s. The RT6600ax on the other hand clocks in at 6.6Gb/s, which is fitting for the higher-end price tag.

The new version, though, doesn’t ditch some of the more defining characteristics of Synology’s latest Wi-Fi 6 router lineup. There’s of course support for the 802.11ax standard, but also a 2.5Gb/s Ethernet port. That comes supplemented by three standard Gigabit connections, as well as a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port that on top of being used to plug in hard drives for NAS capabilities, can also support mobile network dongles and iPhone tethering for setting up an internet backup when your ISP drops the ball.

Though where the new Wi-Fi 6 router from Synology shines as its own release is in the mesh capabilities. On top of being able to handle router duties entirely on its own, the WRX560 can also act as a satellite to expand the coverage of your RT6600ax or another WRX560.

Now available for pre-order, the new Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router retails for $219. This is a touch below the $299 price tag of its flagship sibling and a solid option at a lower price point. You can now lock-in your orders at Amazon and B&H ahead of shipping in the coming months.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been tested to the new Synology WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router for the past few weeks, and have to say I am pretty impressed by the performance for the price. It certainly isn’t going to replace the brand’s flagship model from earlier in the year, but provides either a lower cost alternative or a great option to expand the coverage of your setup. We’ll have an in-depth review going live in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for a full report on what to expect.

