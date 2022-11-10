Amazon launches 1-day 3D printer/CNC gear sale from $14: Creality Ender 3 Max $311, more

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday Deals, the SainSmart official Amazon storefront is now offering 30% off a range of home CNC machines and 3D printers. One notable offer has the Creality Ender 3 Max Neo 3D Printer for $311.20 shipped. Regularly $389, this is $78 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also the lowest price we have tracked on this model via Amazon. You’re looking at an all-metal direct drive extruder, CR touch auto-leveling tech, a color touch screen, and a build volume capacity of 300 by 30 by 320mm. The dual fan cooling system also brings better heat dissipation “reduces the chances of filament blockage,” designed to effectively increasing print job success and precision for larger builds. Head below for more deals and details.

Today’s SainSmart deals start from $14 Prime shipped and include everything from accessories for your home creation kit, filaments, and router bits to full-on CNC machines and additional 3D printer offers. There are some solid add-on gift options for folks already invested in a machine and everything is organized on this landing page with markdowns live through today only.

Alongside our coverage of Snapmaker’s new 3-in-1 Artisan 3D printer, we more recently took a look at the latest from ANYCUBIC. The brand debuted its highest resolution Photon resin printer yet earlier this month with its new LighTurbo 2.0 UV system in place. You can get a complete breakdown of what it is capable of in our in-depth launch coverage right here.

Creality Ender 3 Max Neo 3D Printer features:

With a build volume measuring 300 x 30 x 320mm, the new Creality Ender-3 MAX Neo allows you to print large projects in one go. 6-minute assembly; The built-in CR Touch auto-leveling kit and color touch screen with rotary knob takes the Ender 3 Max Neo to a new level of ease of use, making it a great 3D printer for beginners. The Ender 3 Max Neo comes with belt tensioner on both X-axis and Y-axis for easier maintenance. In addition, Equipped with silent TMC2208 board and filament run-out sensor, it brings you a smooth 3D printing experience.

