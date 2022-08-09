Snapmaker’s latest 3-in-1 Artisan 3D printer is also a laser engraver and CNC

Today, Snapmaker, a maker-focused manufacturer known for multifunction machines, is announcing its latest generation of the 3-in-1 3D Printer Artisan. Delivering a dual-extrusion 300C 3D printing module, 10W laser engraver/cutting module, and 200W CNC carving/cutting module, you can swap between functions in as little as one minute, and there’s a 400x400x400mm work area for all functions. Sound intriguing? It’s available for pre-order, and you can head below to learn more.

Snapmaker 3-in-1 Artisan does it all

If you have a compact workspace, then trying to fit a CNC, laser engraver/cutter, and 3D printer might sound a bit daunting. However, that’s where the Snapmaker 3-in-1 Artisan comes to play. It does all of those things in one compact workspace, delivering solid functionality all around.

For starters, it features a 300C dual-extrusion 3D printing head. This means that you can load up two different filaments to print at the same time. In addition to that, the hotends are hot swappable and easy to change so you can switch those out with ease if that’s something you need to do. One really nice thing about the dual-extrusion nozzle is that it supports PVA, HIPS, and other dissolvable materials. This means you can use one nozzle to print these supports and the other to do normal filament, meaning your supports will just melt away once you’re done. There’s also automatic leveling, a zone-heated bed, and more for 3D printing.

Moving onto laser engraving, there’s a 10W module here which enables “faster and deeper cutting on more materials.” For engraving, Snapmaker says that the 3-in-1 Artisan can run at up to 6,000mm/minute while cutting 1.5mm basswood at 600mm/minute and going at max depth through Paulownia, happening at 8mm/minute. The laser module also features autofocus so you don’t have to worry about setting (or forgetting to set) that before engraving or cutting.

Continuing on, the Snapmaker 3-in-1 Artisan closes things out with a 200W CNC module. It features an ER11 collet and lets you run a wide variety of bits for carving or cutting. The spindle spins at a maximum speed of 18,000 RPM and you can cut at 3,000mm/minute with a 2mm depth of cut in beech.

All of that happens on the same machine, mind you. The modules can be swapped out in around a minute, and Snapmaker even includes an enclosure that “reduces the laser hazards from class 4 to class 1.” On top of that, the laser or CNC job will stop when the door is open for safety, and it even helps keep your space cleaner during dusty jobs.

The Snapmaker 3-in-1 Artisan 3D printer/CNC/laser engraver will be available in December of 2022, with pre-orders open now at $2,799.

9to5Toys’ Take

While nearly $3,000 might sound like a lot, that’s not much more than buying a stand-alone CNC with that cutting space. For comparison, a standard-sized Shapeoko 4 has a cutting area of around 444mm x 444mm x 102mm and costs $2,400 but without the ability to 3D print or laser engrave. And opting for Carbide 3D’s Nomad 3, which is enclosed like the Snapmaker 3-in-1 Artisan, only has an area of 203x203x77 that it can mill for $2,800. So, the Snapmaker 3-in-1 Artisan is quite the value all around when you compare it to other offerings on the market, especially because it does CNC, dual-extrusion 3D printing, and laser engraving in one machine.

