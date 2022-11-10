Amazon’s certified refurb Fire TV Stick Lite is just $13 Prime shipped today (48% off)

Joining ongoing deals on new model Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media players, Amazon is now offering the certified refurbished Fire TV Stick Lite for just $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. It is “tested and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.” Regularly $30 new and more like $25 in Amazon refurbished condition, this is 48% off the going rate, one of the lowest prices we have tracked, and the best we can find. If you’re looking for an affordable way to upgrade an existing display, maybe something in a guest room or at the ski chalet, this one doesn’t cost much more than a few cups of coffee. It ships with the Alexa voice remote and effectively delivers “tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max (subscription fees may apply)” to your setup for $13. More details below.

When it comes to streaming media players like the Fire TV Stick Lite, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything worthwhile for less than just $13 Prime shipped. Unless you’re holding out for a new model offer over Black Friday or opting for the 4K option above at $25, this is easily one of the most affordable solutions out there.

Just make sure you check out the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) while it’s marked down to $18 in the early doorbuster Walmart sale. And on the Fire TV front, this morning saw the very first price drop go live on Amazon’s brand new 65-inch Omni QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. It is now $200 off the going rate for the lowest we have tracked since its debut back in September and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Fire TV Stick Lite features:

Press and ask Alexa – Use your voice to easily search and launch shows across multiple apps.

Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps – Including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and HBO Max. Subscription fees may apply.

500,000+ movies and TV episodes – With thousands included in your Prime membership.

Live TV – Watch your favorite live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others.

Free TV – Access over 20,000 free movies and TV shows from apps like IMDb TV, Tubi, Pluto TV and more.

Listen to music – Stream on Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and others. Subscription fees may apply.

