Amazon now offering up to 50% off Fire TV Stick and Alexa remote combos from $20

As part of its Alexa birthday sale event, joining ongoing price drops on its Fire tablet lineup and Echo smart displays, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Fire TV streaming media players as well. One standout option is the Fire TV Stick 4K down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $50 and now matching the fall Prime Day pricing, this is a solid 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Joining support for Dolby Atmos audio, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, Amazon’s 4K Fire TV stick also includes the voice Alexa voice remote for barking orders at your entertainment center, calling up the weather, or controlling your compatible smart lighting. It is a notable way to upgrade an aging display with smart features, delivering direct access to your favorite streaming service subscriptions as well as freebie channels on YouTube and elsewhere. Head below for more Fire TV deals.

While we did see the 4K Max model go for $5 less than it is being offered for during the Alexa birthday event – the main difference between the Max and the model above is the Wi-Fi 6 support – it is now seeing a notable 27% price drop nonetheless. That deal joins even more affordable solutions in the lineup starting from just $20 Prime shipped as well.

You can get more details on the entire lineup right here to help decide which is best for your needs. Then swing by our extensive coverage of Amazon’s September showcase event where we got our first look at its 2022/23 lineup of smart gear and home security systems, among other things. The Kindle Scribe was on display as well as the new Halo Rise smart nightstand lamp, but you’ll also find details on the upgraded Cube streamer and QLED smart TVs as well.

Fire TV Stick 4K features:

Cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Home theater audio with Dolby Atmos – Feel scenes come to life with support for immersive Dolby Atmos audio on select titles with compatible home audio systems.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

Live and free TV – Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Pluto TV, Freevee, YouTube and more.

Alexa Voice Remote – Search and launch content with your voice. Get to favorite apps quickly with preset buttons. Control power and volume with one remote.

Control your smart home – Ask Alexa to check weather, dim the lights, view live camera feeds, stream music and more.

