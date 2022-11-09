Go 8K with TCL’s 65-inch mini-LED 120Hz Smart TV at the $1,400 Amazon low ($600 off)

Joining this morning’s price drops on LG’s 2022 OLED models, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 8K mini-LED UHD QLED Smart Roku TV at $1,399.99 shipped. Regularly $2,000 and now matched in Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, this is $600 off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a future-proofed 65-inch mini-LED 8K (4320p) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and support for Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Those features join Variable Refresh Rate action, an auto game mode, direct access to all of your favorite streaming services, Apple’s AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). Head below for more details.

If the 8K treatment isn’t getting you excited, you still have a chance at some of the early doorbuster 4K TV deals at Walmart. While some models have sold out now, there are still some seriously affordable models on tap there starting in the $300 range from brands like LG, VIZIO, TCL, and more. But if you’re just looking to upgrade an existing display, all-time low pricing the previous-generation Apple TV 4K is still live.

As we mentioned above, BuyDig is also offering some deep deals on LG’s 120Hz evo 4K OLED TVs from $997 today. These pre-holiday deals get even sweeter with the inclusion of Visa gift cards bonuses that deliver up to $300 in extra credit with your purchase – Visa gift cards can be used just about anywhere and on just about anything including gas and much more. Get a closer look right here and swing by our home theater hub for more.

TCL 65-inch6-Series 8K mini-LED Smart TV features:

BRILLIANT 8K CLARITY: Certified by the 8K Association for exceptional display performance with over 33 million pixels and four times the clarity of 4K UHD displays. No matter the source, every frame is intelligently enhanced by TCL’s AiPQ Engine.

MINI-LED TECHNOLOGY: Uncompromised contrast, brightness, and uniformity for incredible viewing in any environment. Mini-LED backlight technology bring exceptionally powerful and precise control of brilliantly bright and deeply dark areas of the image, delivering unparalleled depth and dimension.

QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume, matching the format used by most cinema screens and Hollywood content creators. This provides exceptionally vivid and lifelike picture performance.

