CORSAIR launches two new DirectStorage-compatible PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs from $63

CORSAIR is introducing two new PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSDs, which are both compatible with the Windows DirectStorage API for faster loading in games. The MP600 GS and MP600 PRO NH feature up to 7,000MB/s speeds and run on the PCIe 4×4 M.2 lane on your motherboard. While they’re not PCIe 5.0 yet, these drives actually come in with respectable pricing for the speeds. Sound like an upgrade you could be wanting to pick up? Keep reading to learn more.

CORSAIR’s new NVMe SSDs work with Windows DirectStorage

Starting off with the MP600 GS, you’ll find that CORSAIR is leveraging high-density 3D TCL NAND storage with 1200TB/write endurance. With speeds of up to 4,800MB/s, this drive will come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. Sure, it’s not the fastest Gen4x4 drive on the market, but it’s compatible with Windows DirectStorage to speed up your game loading time in supported titles which, since that function just launched on Windows, should only grow in popularity as time goes on.

Moving onto the higher-end MP600 PRO NH, you’ll find that this drive uses high-density 3D TLC NAND storage tech as well, though this time it comes in with 7,000MB/s read and 6,500MB/s write speeds. This drive offers just about everything you could want from a Gen4x4 drive and still boasts Windows DirectStorage integration. You won’t need any heatsinks for either of these drives, though if you have one then it’s likely you’ll enjoy faster transfer rates during longer file transfers.

Pricing is actually pretty good on these drives, as well. The CORSAIR MP600 GS starts at $62.99 on Amazon for 500GB and goes up from there. However, the real star of the show is the CORSAIR MP600 PRO NH 500GB, which comes in at $77.99. For just $15 more, you can go from 4,800MB/s to 7,000MB/s and get basically the fastest NVMe M.2 storage technology that we have available right now.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that Windows DirectStorage is rolling out, it’s time to finally pick up a Gen4x4 drive if you’re still using a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. CORSAIR is making this more affordable to upgrade your rig, especially with the MP600 PRO NH. Delivering 7GB/s transfer speeds, this is one of the most budget-friendly drives on the market with that kind of speed. In fact, the SN850 delivers a similar 7,000MB/s read speed, but clocks in at a slower 5,300MB/s write for just $8 less. So, in the end, you’d be better off spending the few bucks more to get a better overall experience.

