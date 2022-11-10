Prev-gen. Fitbit Versa 2 with sleep tracking, Alexa, more falls to all-time low at $99 (Save $51)

Amazon is offering the previous-generation Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Tracker for $99 shipped. Normally $150 at Amazon, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This fitness tracker is a great way to keep tabs on your steps, sleep, and workouts this fall and winter. With Amazon Alexa built-in, this smartwatch also packs the ability to get “quick news and information, check the weather, set timers and alarms, control your smart home,” and much more. On top of all that, the heart rate tracker pairs with the sleep monitoring that we already mentioned and even gets as detailed as figuring out how long you slept and how restful the sleep was with a sleep score. You also won’t need to plug it in for nearly a week thanks to its 6-day battery life. Keep reading for more.

Leverage just a bit of your savings to pick up this 6-pack of spare bands. Each one sports a different colorway so you can match the smartwatch to various outfits or occasions. At just $12, it’s also budget-friendly, making it an even better buy.

Do you prefer Apple Watch? Well, Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular is currently on sale for $319 at Walmart. That’s a pretty stellar price all things considered, especially since it originally went for $499 when it was launched. It’s Apple’s previous-generation wearable now, but at the same time, delivers some impressive specs all around, making it a solid buy for those in the market.

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Tracker features:

Meet Fitbit Versa 2—a smartwatch that elevates every moment. Use your voice to create alarms, set bedtime reminders, check the weather or start an exercise with Amazon Alexa Built-in, plus see the time or your stats at a glance with always-on display mode. Take your look from the gym to the office with its modern and versatile design. Play your favorite music and podcasts with Spotify. Plus get Fitbit Pay, a daily Sleep Score, notifications and 24/7 heart rate for an experience that revolves around you.

