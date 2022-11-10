FlexiSpot’s early Black Friday discounts popular electric standing desks from $210, more

FlexiSpot is joining in on the pre-Black Friday savings much like we’ve seen from other brands with the launch of a new early holiday shopping event. Discounting a selection of its popular motorized standing desks in the process, as well as other work from home gear, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is discounting the FlexiSpot Comhar Wooden Electric Standing Desk down to $349.99. Down from $500, today’s offer amounts to a new all-time low at $150 off. This is $30 under our previous mention from earlier in the year, and a rare chance to save. This standing desk elevates your work from home setup with a wooden design and motorized form-factor for effortlessly converting between sitting and standing configurations. It has four different presents on the integrated controller that help you zero in on the perfect position every time, which can be anywhere from 28- to 47-inches tall. Standing out from other models on the market, it has an integrated drawer for storing away gear as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots and a USB-A charging port.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll find a selection of additional motorized standing desks and other work from home upgrades on sale. Like the lead deal, the discounts are down to some of the best prices to date. Here are some of our additional top picks:

For other gear to elevate the look of your home office, earlier this week Herman Miller launched an early holiday sale of its own. Dropping the prices on all of its iconic 20th century furniture, you can save 15% across an assortment of popular chairs and other pieces of home decor.

FlexiSpot Comhar Motorized Standing Desk features:

Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk offers the perfect solution for working from home. This revolutionized workstation is such a versatile and practical standing desk that not only helps boost productivity by preventing you from sitting all day but its packed features as well as classy design definitely set it apart. With the press of a button, it shifts from your ideal sitting position to the optimal standing position all while keeping your monitor, keyboard and mouse at the most ergonomic levels for productive and effective work.

