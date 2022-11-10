FLIR’s new ONE Edge Pro Wireless Thermal Camera clips onto your iPhone or iPad

Teledyne FLIR today is launching the all-new FLIR ONE Edge Pro, a wireless thermal-visible camera for your smartphone. This entry expands upon its line of mobile thermal cameras which have previously connected to your phone through either a Lightning, USB-C, or Micro USB connection. This inherently means having more models and confusion, so this new camera connects to your phone wirelessly and works across multiple operating systems. Along with the new design, you will also have access to more software tools to help you conduct inspections and troubleshoot appliances. Keep reading below the fold to learn more about FLIR’s new camera system.

Since this new thermal camera doesn’t attach to your phone or tablet through the USB or Lightning connector, FLIR implemented a spring-loaded clip design. This allows you to attach the camera for an integrated setup. The dual Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection will then allow you to detach the camera from your phone and go up to 30 meters away, which provides flexibility to inspect hard-to-reach places or have some standoff distance from a hazardous area. The thermal camera itself is based around a 160×120 resolution radiometric Lepton camera paired with a visual camera. While that resolution may seem low, FLIR has its VividIR technology which combines multiple image frames to create a sharper final image. That image is further enhanced by its patented MSX enhancement feature which combines the thermal and visual image together to bring out edge detail and object clarity without losing thermal detail.

The all-new FLIR ONE Edge Pro thermal camera is RESNET compliant and features an IP54-rated design that will allow you to use the camera in essentially any circumstance or weather condition. This camera will also benefit from the Teledyne FLIR software set including Tools Mobile, Ignite Clouds, and FLIR Thermal Studio desktop software, so you can easily share pictures and integrate them within reports.

The FLIR ONE Edge Pro wireless thermal-visual camera is now available from FLIR directly for $549.99 shipped, though it is currently back ordered and expected to ship by December as of writing. You can even order the camera over at Amazon, though it is temporarily out of stock. That does not prevent you from placing an order, and it will ship and charge you once they’re back.

Having looked at FLIR’s older smartphone thermal cameras, I believe Teledyne FLIR has a winner here. The wireless capability and clip-on design allow for ultimate flexibility while also keeping it pocketable and easy to take on inspections.

