Lenovo’s $379 IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook sports a detachable keyboard at $120 off

Best Buy is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook 128GB for $379 shipped. Normally selling for $499, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings while delivering the third-best discount to date at within $4 of our previous mention from back over the back to school shopping season in August. This time around, Lenovo’s latest Chromebook is headlined by a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which pairs with its hybrid, detachable keyboard design. Everything comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. You can get some additional insight in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings from the lead deal to work would be grabbing the popular Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. Pairing your new Chromebook with this hub will help double down on the detachable design offered above, with the ability to plug in six additional ports with a compact hub. Its $35 price tag also means you won’t have to spend too much cash to amplify the experience.

On the more affordable side of the Chrome OS stable, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go delivers a pretty compelling feature set for less. Thanks to a new all-time low discount that just went live this week, you can score the portable machine and its USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and 12-hour battery for just $214.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 features:

The thin and light 13″ IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook now packs a brilliant OLED 1920 x 1080 touch screen featuring narrow bezels for true blacks and a cinematic experience, as well as four speakers for clear and resonant audio. The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. OLED display for an immersive experience.

